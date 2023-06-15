Bensler LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bensler LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 4.1 %

EL stock opened at $192.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.05 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.