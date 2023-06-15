Bensler LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bensler LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

