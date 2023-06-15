Bensler LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bensler LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Walmart by 414.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.19. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $157.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

