Bensler LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Illumina by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $204.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.35. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

