Bensler LLC Sells 110,944 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Bensler LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,944 shares during the quarter. Paragon 28 accounts for about 1.4% of Bensler LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bensler LLC owned 0.42% of Paragon 28 worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MVM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at $260,762,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 506.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 740,003 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 395,762 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 255,781 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 241,317 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity at Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 38.68% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $52.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $126,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,829.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Paragon 28 Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

