BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.90 and last traded at C$13.63. Approximately 321,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 279,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.61.

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.16.

