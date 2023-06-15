BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,200 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the May 15th total of 374,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 18.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BIMI International Medical Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIMI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BIMI International Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Get BIMI International Medical alerts:

BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BIMI International Medical

About BIMI International Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BIMI International Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BIMI International Medical by 521.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIMI International Medical during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. The Wholesale Pharmaceuticals segment includes supplying prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, healthcare supplies and sundry items to clinics, third party pharmacies, hospitals, and other drug vendors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.