BinaryX (BNX) Price Hits $35.71 on Top Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for approximately $35.71 or 0.00142047 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $173.14 million and $15,406.31 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BinaryX

BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

