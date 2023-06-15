Bing Xue Sells 3,983 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $118,175.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Bing Xue sold 3,226 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $77,294.96.

On Thursday, April 13th, Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $100,769.90.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.13. 283,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,120. The firm has a market cap of $800.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 2.48. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,882,000 after purchasing an additional 157,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,903 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

