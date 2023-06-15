Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 270,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Biofrontera during the second quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Biofrontera during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Biofrontera during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFRI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 24,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,353. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 49.46% and a negative return on equity of 109.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Biofrontera will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

