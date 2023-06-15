Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 270,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Biofrontera during the second quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Biofrontera during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Biofrontera during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.
Biofrontera Trading Down 1.2 %
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 49.46% and a negative return on equity of 109.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Biofrontera will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Biofrontera Company Profile
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
Read More
