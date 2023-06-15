Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.27.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $299.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.08. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.54 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

