Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNET traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

