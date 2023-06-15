Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNET traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.30.
Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.