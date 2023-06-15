Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Director Hannah Mamuszka Purchases 65,789 Shares of Stock

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) Director Hannah Mamuszka purchased 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $49,999.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $49,999.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

BNGO stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 473.45% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 62,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,691,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after buying an additional 266,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 243,361 shares in the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNGO. BTIG Research cut their target price on Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Bionano Genomics from $6.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Featured Stories

