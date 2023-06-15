Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Director Hannah Mamuszka Purchases 65,789 Shares of Stock

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) Director Hannah Mamuszka purchased 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $49,999.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $49,999.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bionano Genomics Price Performance
BNGO stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29.
Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 473.45% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on BNGO. BTIG Research cut their target price on Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Bionano Genomics from $6.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bionano Genomics (BNGO)
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
- Toyota Rallies On Shareholder Votes, Cheap Sustainable Value
Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.