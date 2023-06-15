BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $763,282.66

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $763,282.66 and $163.00 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00019874 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00018759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015536 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,382.51 or 1.00018344 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05988619 USD and is down -9.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $378.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

