Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Up 140.0% in May

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.0 days.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

BLKLF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 1,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.67.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Blackline Safety Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of safety devices and cloud connected services. The firm operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.