BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a growth of 136.9% from the May 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of FRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 55,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,402. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

