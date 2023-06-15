BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 677.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Down 1.8 %

BMEZ traded down 0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,204. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a one year low of 14.33 and a one year high of 17.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is 16.12.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

