BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Shares Up 0.3%

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.38. 27,653 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 349% from the average session volume of 6,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

