BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 22,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BTA stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.