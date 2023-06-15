Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Lowered by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 5.1% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Blackstone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,349. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,022,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,118,535 and have sold 430,100 shares valued at $17,880,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.