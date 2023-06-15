Blair Sergeant Acquires 100,000 Shares of Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT) Stock

Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT – Get Rating) insider Blair Sergeant acquired 100,000 shares of Vmoto stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$23,800.00 ($16,081.08).
Vmoto Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About Vmoto
