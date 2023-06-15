Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Michael D. Farkas Sells 36,000 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $241,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,766,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,273,993.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of BLNK opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Blink Charging Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Blink Charging by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 1,141.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.