BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Update

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

BlueScope Steel stock remained flat at $69.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 26 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556. BlueScope Steel has a one year low of $49.14 and a one year high of $69.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings and Coated Products North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.