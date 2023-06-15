Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Down 64.7% in May

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bluestone Resources Price Performance

BBSRF remained flat at $0.39 on Wednesday. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.92.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

