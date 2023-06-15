Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Down 64.7% in May

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bluestone Resources Price Performance
BBSRF remained flat at $0.39 on Wednesday. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.92.
About Bluestone Resources
