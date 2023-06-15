B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.31

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 11896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

BMRRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

