B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 476.43 ($5.96).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BME. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 460 ($5.76) to GBX 550 ($6.88) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.76) to GBX 545 ($6.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.07) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.75) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

LON BME opened at GBX 547.80 ($6.85) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,561.14 and a beta of 1.09. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 289 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 550.41 ($6.89). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 494.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 467.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.29.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

About B&M European Value Retail

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

