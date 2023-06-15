BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Trading Up 0.3%

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.25. Approximately 40,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 65,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.