BNB 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $615.71 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. BNB has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion and $615.71 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $233.93 or 0.00934129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,853,856 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,853,947.32857525. The last known price of BNB is 236.26230577 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1459 active market(s) with $621,369,277.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.