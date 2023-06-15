Bobcoin (BOBC) Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00002813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bobcoin has a market capitalization of $11.46 million and $27,200.55 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bobcoin

Bobcoin’s launch date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Buying and Selling Bobcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bobcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bobcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bobcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

