BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Sells $238,050.00 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 501,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,758. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.