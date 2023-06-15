Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,237,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE F traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,312,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,942,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

