Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 0.9% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 189,996 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,807 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

