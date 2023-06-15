Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 260 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $218.56. 691,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $218.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

