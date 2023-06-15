Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Up 47.8% in May

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bouygues Trading Up 1.3 %

BOUYY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. 14,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,245. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2761 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.88%.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.