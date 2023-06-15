BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Cut to $42.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. AlphaValue raised BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.71.

BP Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BP opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. BP has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $56.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in BP by 202.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

