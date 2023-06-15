Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading 3% Higher

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. 1,336,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

