Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Down 54.0% in May

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the May 15th total of 692,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BAK stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.28. 2,632,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,380. Braskem has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Analysts expect that Braskem will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAK. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Braskem by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Braskem by 100.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Braskem in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Braskem during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

