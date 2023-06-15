Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.86. 208,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,419. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.17 and its 200 day moving average is $210.33. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.