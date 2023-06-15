Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,757. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

