Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,042.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Insider Activity

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

In other news, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at $295,718,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VNOM traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $25.07. 379,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,778. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.92.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

