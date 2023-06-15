Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,564 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.92. 3,675,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,673,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

