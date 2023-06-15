Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Shares Up 2.2%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.60. 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Brilliance China Automotive Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.
Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brilliance China Automotive (BCAUY)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.