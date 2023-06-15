British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the May 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BTLCY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on British Land from GBX 355 ($4.44) to GBX 325 ($4.07) in a report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 62,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,266. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

