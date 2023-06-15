Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $13.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $873.13. 582,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,744. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $687.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.29. The company has a market cap of $360.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

