Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) PT at $14.35

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

EFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $904.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 46.90 and a quick ratio of 46.90.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -264.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

