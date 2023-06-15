Brokerages Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT at $16.62

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,653 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,524,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $229,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $53,072,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.81 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.