Brokerages Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Price Target at $29.77

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lincoln National Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 16.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 388.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 159,422 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $2,809,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -9.38%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

