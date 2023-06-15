Brokerages Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Target Price at $61.13

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in Trex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

