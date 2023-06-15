Brokerages Set WPP plc (LON:WPP) Target Price at GBX 1,152.40

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,152.40 ($14.42).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.52) to GBX 1,260 ($15.77) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,170 ($14.64) to GBX 1,230 ($15.39) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.02) to GBX 1,250 ($15.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £33,471.36 ($41,881.08). Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WPP stock opened at GBX 872 ($10.91) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 904.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 918.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713 ($8.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,082 ($13.54). The company has a market capitalization of £9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,434.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

