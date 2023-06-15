Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Up 38.6% in May

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of BPYPO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $13.38. 16,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,061. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

